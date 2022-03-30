WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 30, 4:30 pm IST

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Warriors and Knights: Warriors will play against Knights in the next match of the CSA Provincial One-Dat Challenger Division one at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Both the teams will hope for redemption after a poor start to the competition.

Warriors have consistently failed in delivering better performances with the bat. As a result, the team is reeling at the second-last place with just one win from five games. Warriors lost the last game at the hands of the Titans by one wicket as they failed to defend the score of 306 runs in 50 overs.

Coming to Knights, they are sixth in the table with two wins and three losses. Knights also suffered a defeat against Titans in their last game by 32 runs. The team ended up with only 309 runs while chasing a total of 341 in their allotted 50 overs.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Knights; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs KTS Telecast

Warriors vs Knights game will not be telecast in India.

WAR vs KTS Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs KTS Match Details

The match will be hosted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 4:30 pm IST on March 30, Wednesday.

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Raynard van Tonder

Vice-Captain - Rudi Second

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pite van Biljon, Sinethemba Qeshile

Batters: Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Tiaan van Vuuren, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Jason Raubenheimer, Glenton Stuurman

WAR vs KTS Probable XIs:

Warriors: Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Rudi Second (c)

Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Pite van Biljon, Mangaliso Mosehle(wk), Rilee Rossouw, Romano Terblanche, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Jason Raubenheimer

