WAR vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 23, 06:00 PM IST

WAR vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and North West Dragons: The group games of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 will come to an end with the Warriors playing against North West. The 28th match of the T20 Championship is scheduled to be hosted on February 23, Wednesday at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The game is of utmost importance for both Warriors and North West Dragons as they still stand an outside chance of qualifying for the knockout round. The franchise winning the Wednesday contest can qualify for the playoffs if the Dolphins lose their game against Western Province by a good margin.

Warriors and North West have played six matches each, winning two and losing four games. Warriors are fifth in the standings while North West Dragons are placed a rung below due to a low net run rate. Warriors defeated Lions in their last game by five wickets while North West suffered a loss against Titans.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Warriors and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs NWD Telecast

WAR vs NWD match will not be telecasted in India.

WAR vs NWD Live Streaming

The Warriors vs North West Dragons game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WAR vs NWD Match Details

The Warriors vs North West Dragons contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 06:00 PM IST on February 23, Wednesday.

WAR vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wesley Marshall

Vice-Captain- JJ Smuts

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Breetzke, Nicky van den Bergh

Batters: Wesley Marshall, Tristan Stubbs, Heino Kuhn

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Dane Paterson, Johannes Diseko, Tsepo Ndwandwa

WAR vs NWD Probable XIs:

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Tsepo Ndwandwa, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Dane Paterson, Wihan Lubbe, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Sinethemba Qeshile (C) (Wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Stubbs

North West Dragons: Heino Kuhn, Nicky van den Bergh (C) (Wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Johannes Diseko, Wesley Marshall, Senuran Muthusamy, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Nono Pongolo, Lesego Senokwane

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here