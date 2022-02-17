WAR vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Match 18 between Warriors and Rocks: The Warriors will lock horns with Rocks in match no. 18 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2021-22 on Thursday. Warriors are struggling in this tournament as they managed to win just one of their four matches played so far. They come into this game on the back of a heavy loss as the Knights beat them by nine wickets in their previous encounter. WAR-team currently sit at the seventh spot in the standings with four points to their name.

On the other hand, Rocks, after losing both their opening games, had a good last couple of matches which they won against North West in a Super over by two runs and Lions by 44 runs respectively. With two wins and as many losses, they currently occupy the third spot in the standings and will look to move up the ladder with another positive result.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs ROC Telecast

WAR vs ROC match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

WAR vs ROC Live Streaming

The Western Province vs Warriors game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WAR vs ROC Match Details

The Western Province vs Warriors contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 17.

WAR vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tristan Stubbs

Vice-Captain: Tristan Stubbs

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Breetzke

Batters: Christiaan Jonker, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Siyabonga Mahima

WAR vs ROC Probable XIs:

Warriors: Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (C, WK), Kyle Jacobs, Stefan Tait, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka

Rocks: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (C), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here