WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, June 02, 11:00 AM IST

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Warriors and Smashers: The second Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 game between Warriors and Smashers will be conducted at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Thursday. Warriors will walk into the game as favorites as they defeated Smashers by eight wickets in their last outing.

The Warriors are occupying third place in the points table with five wins and as many losses. The team had a bad day on the field in their last game as they lost to Kings by five runs. Warriors’ batters didn’t make enough effort as the team scored 87 runs while following a total of 92 runs.

Smashers have also won five matches so far in the league. They have collected ten points and are reeling at the fifth place. Smashers were good in their previous game as they recorded a win against Royals by 56 runs. Mohit Mittan’s knock of 88 runs propelled his team to a massive score of 148 runs in the first innings.

Ahead of the match between the Warriors and Smashers, here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs SMA Telecast

Warriors vs Smashers game will not be telecast in India

WAR vs SMA Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs SMA Match Details

WAR vs SMA match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on June 02, Thursday.

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – R Adithya Reddy

Vice-Captain – Premraj Rajavelu

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs SMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Jadhav, M Mathavan

Batters: Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Selvam M

All-rounders: R Adithya Reddy, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Santhamoorthy

Bowlers: Mayank Pandey, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain-S

WAR vs SMA Probable XIs:

Warriors: Kannan Vignesh, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Pandey, Santhamoorthy S, Premraj Rajavelu (c), Yash Jadhav (wk), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Prabu B, Selvam M, Thamizhmani G, Vaibhav Singh

Smashers: Akshay Jain-S, M Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh-I, Sivakumar S, S Ashwath, Karthik B Nair

