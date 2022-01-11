WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 11, 09:00 am IST

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Titans: Warriors will go up against Titans in the 11th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 11, Tuesday.

Warriors need to improve their performance in the tournament to climb up the points table from the second-last position. The team has won just one of their three league matches. Warriors started their campaign with a victory over Fighters but lost their next two games to Challengers and Stallions.

Titans, on the other hand, have done well in the league. They are topping the points with 12 points. Titans are yet to see defeat as they have secured victory in all their three league matches. The team hammered Fighter in their most recent game by 61 runs.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs TIT Telecast

Warriors vs Titans game will not be telecasted in India

WAR vs TIT Live Streaming

The WAR vs TIT encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs TIT Match Details

The WAR vs TIT match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 11, Tuesday.

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anil Trivedi

Vice-Captain: Amit Bhandari

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv G Patel

Batters: Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari

All-rounders: Dhairya Pandey, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey

Bowlers: Lakshit Toksiya, Dev Patel, Manav Mehta

WAR vs TIT Probable XIs:

Warriors: Manav Mehta, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Parikshit Patidar (c), Karan Umatt, Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Pradeep Yadav

Titans: Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Roshan Vasava, Aditya Menon (wk), Sanjay Vishwakarma, Nisarg Patel, Bhaskar Tungare, Lakshit Toksiya, Tasmay Bedade, Sukrit Pandey (c)

