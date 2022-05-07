WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match, May 07, 09:30 PM IST

WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Warriors Women and South Coast Sapphires Women: Warriors Women and South Coast Sapphires Women will be eager to open their account in the points table as they will have a go at each other on Saturday. The much-hyped match will be conducted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both Warriors and South Coast aren’t having the best of the times in the T20 extravaganza. Warriors have suffered two back-to-back losses against Falcons Women and Tornadoes Women by eight wickets and 13 runs respectively.

While Warriors batters have looked in good rhythm, the bowlers need to improve their game. Speaking of South Coast Sapphires Women, they were also handed a defeat in their opening game. The team lost to Tornadoes Women by 17 runs as they failed to chase a score of 119 runs.

Babette de Leede and Gaby Lewis showed good signs as they scored 24 and 22 runs respectively. However, both batters need to spend more time in the middle and play big knocks.

Ahead of the match between Warriors Women and South Coast Sapphires Women, here is everything you need to know:

WAR-W vs SCS-W T20 Telecast

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women game will not be telecast in India

WAR-W vs SCS-W Live Streaming

WAR-W vs SCS-W match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR-W vs SCS-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on May 07, Saturday.

WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kim Garth

Vice-Captain - Esha Rohit

Suggested Playing XI for WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne, Babette de Leede

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Esha Rohit, Kim Garth

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Sana Mir, Shabnim Ismail, Shamilia Connell

WAR-W vs SCS-W Probable XIs:

Warriors Women: Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sindhu Sriharsha, Esha Rohit, Kathryn Bryce, Udeshika Prabodhani, Celeste Raack, Mariana Martinez, Mignon du Preez, Yasmeen Khan

South Coast Sapphires Women: Kary Chan, Elyse Villani, Kim Garth, Babette de Leede (wk), Gaby Lewis, Sana Mir (c), Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar, Grace Harris, Emma Lai, Natasha Farrant

