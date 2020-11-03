WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Chargers XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Best Picks / WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Captain / WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Both Warriors XI and Chargers XI have been entirely out of form. The two teams have played eight matches each out of which Warriors XI have been on winning side of three matches while the Chargers XI have only registered their win twice in the entire series. The two teams are placed one after the other on the point table. Chargers XI are at the second last spot and the Warriors XI are just above them in the table.

Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Chargers XI outing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. The match will commence from 1:30 pm at the at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. In the latest match, Chargers XI were defeated by Titans XI by a margin of 45 runs. Warriors, on the other hand, lost the match to Kings XI by 38 runs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Chargers XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Warriors XI vs Chargers XI match on the FanCode App.

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Chargers XI Playing XI: Live Score

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Chargers XI: Match Details

November 3 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI captain: KP Sai Rahul

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI vice-captain: N Kumar Reddy

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI wicket keeper: K Srikar Bharat

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI batsmen: P Manyala, Murumulla Sriram, B Sumanth, S Rashid

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI all-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, KP Sai Rahul, N Kumar Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Chargers XI bowlers: Y Pramod, P Tejaswi, K Kannan

Also Read: David Warner Shares Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Photo on Instagram Which is Going Viral

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI playing 11 against Chargers XI: Murumulla Sriram, Manyala Pranith, E Dharani Kumar, Prasanth Kumar (C), P Tejaswi, P Saran Teja (WK), PP Manohar, K Kiran, Karan Kannan, Madan Kumar, J Vinod Naidu.

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020 Chargers XI playing 11 against Warriors XI: K Dheeraj Lakshmi, P Avinash, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bodapati Sumanth (C), B Yogananda, Sk Rashid, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Madhav, C Siddharth, Y Pramod.