WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Champions XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the 18th match of the Andhra T20 2020 league, Warriors XI will be squaring off against Champions XI at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. The match is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Friday, October 30. In terms of performance in the league, Warriors XI are fairly average in shape while Champions XI are pretty much out of form as they are placed on the second last spot of the points table.

However, it is worth mentioning that in the last outing, both the teams met with the same fate as the two teams were on the winning end. Warriors XI beat Legends XI by 20 runs and Titans defeated Champions by 7 wickets.

October 30 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI captain: Ashwin Hebbar

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI vice-captain: Ricky Bhui

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI wicket keeper: M Vamsi

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI batsmen: Ricky Bhui, Pranith Manyala, Murumulla Sriram

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI all-rounders: Ashwin Hebbar, B Munish Verma, Prasanth Kumar

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI bowlers: S Kishore, V Reddy, J Vinod Naidu, P Tejaswi

WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI playing 11 against Champions XI: Murumulla Sriram, Manyala Pranith, E Dharani Kumar, Prasanth Kumar (C), P Tejaswi, P Saran Teja (WK), PP Manohar, Mohammad Rafi, Karan Khanna, Ajay, J Vinod Naidu

WAR-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Champions XI playing 11 against Warriors XI: U Girinath, B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), D Kumar, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, T Siva Kumar, BV Reddy