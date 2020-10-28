CRICKETNEXT

WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Legends XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Legends XI are at the last spot of the point table. With the upcoming Andhra T20 2020 outing between Warriors XI and Legends XI, the guest team will be eyeing their first win in the league. This is also the opportunity for Legends XI to open its point bank. Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Legends XI match is scheduled for Thursday, October 29. The fixture will start from 9:30 AM at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

The host team’s performance has also been average till now as they have been on winning side of two out of four matches. They, as of now, have four points. Warriors XI in their last outing beat Chargers XI by five wickets.

Legends XI in their latest outing lost the match to Titans XI by seven wickets.

WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Legends XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Warriors XI vs Legends XI  match on the FanCode App.

WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Legends XI: Live Score 

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI vs Legends XI: Match Details

 October 29 - 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

 Andhra T20 2020, WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 team for Warriors XI vs Legends XI 

 Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Legends XI captain: E Dharani Kumar

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Legends XI vice-captain: Prasanth Kumar

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Legends XI wicket keeper: B Sivacharan Singh

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Legends XI batsmen: M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, PP Manohar, B Satwik

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Legends XI all-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, K Karanshinde

Andhra T20 2020 WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Legends XI bowlers: I Kartik Raman, GS Ashish Reddy, E Dharani Kumar

WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI playing 11 against Legends XI: P Saran-Teja (WK), Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, E Dharani Kumar

WAR-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020 Legends XI playing 11 against Warriors XI: B Sivacharan Singh (WK), K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman

