Warne and Muralitharan Could Spin the Ball Anywhere, Learnt a Lot From Them: Anil Kumble

Former India captain and legspinner Anil Kumble said he couldn't understand why people compared him with another legendary legspinner Shane Warne.
Kumble said Warne was 'really different' from him, and stressed he never bothered about statistics. Kumble was the third highest wicket taker in Tests with 619 wickets from 132 matches, while Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan are above him.
Kumble was known for his ability to bowl flat and accurate, while Warne was more classical with flight and dip.
"It feels really wonderful to finish with these many wickets. I never bothered about statistics or what my average should be, I wanted to bowl the whole day and be the one to take wickets. To finish as the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests alongside Murali and Warne is very special. All three of us played in the same era, there were a lot of comparisons, I do not know why people compared me with Warne. Warne was someone really different and he was on a different plane," Kumble told Pommie Mbangwa during the interaction.
"These two guys could spin the ball on any surface so it became really difficult for me when they started comparing me with Warne and Murali. I learnt a lot by watching them both bowl."
Meanwhile, Kumble also admitted that while he enjoyed his stint as the head coach of the Indian team, the ‘end could have been better’.
“I was very happy that I took up that role [India coach]. It was great, the one year I spent with the Indian team was really fantastic,” Kumble told Pommie Mbangwa on an Instagram live session.
“Having been with great performers and again being a part of the Indian dressing room is a great feeling.
“We did really well in that one year period. I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well. I know the end could have been better but then that’s fine.”
“As a coach, you realise, when it’s time to move on, it’s the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year.”
