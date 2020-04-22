Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Warne Didn't Respect Buchanan as a Coach: Michael Clarke

Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke has revealed that legendary spinner Shane Warne shared a boisterous relationship with former coach John Buchanan and they never got along.

IANS |April 22, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
Warne Didn't Respect Buchanan as a Coach: Michael Clarke

Sydney: Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke has revealed that legendary spinner Shane Warne shared a boisterous relationship with former coach John Buchanan and they never got along.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said: "The fact him and John didn't get on and Warnie didn't respect John Buchanan as a coach at all, that he thought I'm not getting told what to do from this dude."

"If it was Ricky Ponting there, Warnie would have found a way to either bite his tongue or he might have said something to Ricky one-on-one ... it wouldn't have been in front of everyone. At that stage Warnie was so done with John Buchanan he didn't care," he added.

Clarke, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain, also divulged details of the Australian dressing room culture when both him and Warne were together in the side. He said that the leg-spinner chose cigarettes for the three-day training camp instead of the essential items which the players were allowed.

"For someone like Warnie who loved a smoke, he pretty much told them he is not coming unless he can bring his smokes. It was World War five," Clarke said.

According to the 39-year-old, Warne and Buchanan had a deal where the latter told the former that he would have to chuck a piece of clothing for every pack of cigarettes he took.

"Warnie flicked his three pairs of undies, flicked his three pairs of socks and put six packs of darts in and off we went.

"In the middle of the bush, sleeping bag only, no cover, no shelter, on the ground and it was pitch black. All you could see was this orange light coming out of someone's sleeping bag and it was Warnie just sucking his dart back," Clarke said.

Warne had earlier also slammed Buchanan for questioning the players' (lack of) desire to win, leading to near mutiny in the team after their loss in the 2005 Ashes series.

Under Buchanan, Australia won two World Cups, 70 of 89 Tests and lost only six ODIs out of a total of 35. They won three Ashes series and conquered their final frontier in 2004 when they defeated India in India after a gap of 36 years.

michael clarkeShane Warne

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more