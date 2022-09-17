‘Warner Babu’: Aussie Cricketer Makes a Comeback With ‘Guess Who’ Series | Watch

David Warner’s love for Indian cinema is no secret. The actor has time and again dubbed popular dialogues, grooved to the music and whatnot. If you have been missing David Warner’s hilarious videos, well the cricketer is back with yet another dose.

In his latest Instagram reel, the Aussie replaced yet another Telugu actor’s face with that of his own. This is not it, the cricketer has asked fans to guess who is the actor in his video. Full marks to the cricketer for masking his face on the video.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED | What is an Impact Player- BCCI’s New Concept in Domestic Cricket

In the morphed clip, Warner is seen in a super cool avatar, with a cap, scarf and what appears to be a jacket. Adding two laughing emojis in the caption, the Aussie wrote, “Who am I?”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Did you manage to guess the actor? Well, a bunch of fans surely did. The Telugu star in the video is Mahesh Babu. While many simply commented, “Mahesh Babu” with a heart and fire emoji, a creative bunch flooded the comment section with “Warner Babu” and “David Babu.” Another called him “Mahesh Babu 2.”

David Warner’s Instagram feed speaks volumes of the cricketer’s love for South film stars. In July, the Aussie broke the internet as he shared yet another morphed video of himself.

Fans loved every bit of it and even demanded his debut in Tollywood. In the clip, Warner is seen mouthing dialogues as well as knocking down some guys in full swag. “Guess who’s back,” he wrote with three laughing with tears emoji, and further added, “who am I?”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

This was an easy one, right? Of course, it is none other but Allu Arjun. “The iconic star Allu Warner,” a fan wrote, while another said, “Davey is back.” “Warner has got chances in Tollywood,” a third commented. And the cricketer, who often replies to his fans in the comment section, said, “maybe one day a little cameo.”

Warner was also seen doing a video on Salman Khan’s Sultan movie.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here