Warner, Finch Help Australia Thrash South Africa in Series Decider
David Warner and Aaron Finch launched a brutal assault on the South African bowlers to set up a comprehensive 97-run Australian victory in the series-deciding third Twenty20 international at Newlands on Wednesday.
