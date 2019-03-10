Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
AFP | Updated: March 10, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Warner Hits Century on Return From Elbow Surgery

David Warner smashed a rapid-fire century for his Sydney club side on his return from elbow surgery, reinforcing his destructive abilities ahead of the World Cup in England.

The opener plundered seven sixes and four fours in his 77-ball onslaught for Randwick-Petersham, better known as the Randy Petes, in a one-day game against Penrith that they lost.

He was finally caught during Saturday's match, in front of a few dozen fans, off the bowling of 18-year-old left-armer Henry Railz.

Year-long ball-tampering bans from state and international for Warner and former Australian skipper Steve Smith run out on March 28.

They were both left out of Australia's squad on Friday for the upcoming One-Day International series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games.

Selector Trevor Hohns said they would be better served easing their way back at the Indian Premier League, which gets under way this month.

Both men were forced to pull out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament in January with elbow injuries and they underwent surgery.

Smith's injury was worse than Warner's and he is yet to return, although he picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

"We all know they're two of the better players in world cricket," Hohns told reporters on Friday.

"So it's only natural we will take them seriously into consideration when we pick our World Cup squad. The main thing for them and us is to have them playing competitive cricket."
First Published: March 10, 2019, 6:38 AM IST
Loading...