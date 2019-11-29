Warner, Labuschagne Smack Centuries in Day-night Pakistan Test
Australia opener David Warner continued from where he left in the opening Test as he hit an unbeaten 166 as the hosts raced to 302/1 at stumps on the opening day of the Day-Night Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. Giving Warner company was Marnus Labuschagne on a 204-ball 126. The 294-run partnership has put the Aussies in the driving seat even though rain ensured that the duo did not further damage.
