Warner Leaves Field Mid-innings After Sledge From Opposition

Warner left the field when on 35 in the game between Randwick-Petersham versus Western Suburbs. While it is still not clear why the events occurred, speculation from around the ground suggests that the opener was offended by a sledge from one of the opposition players. He told the umpires that he was taking himself out of the game and then proceeded to walk off. The match came to halt for a few minutes before Warner resumed his innings and went on to score a century.
Weirdness in Sydney Grade cricket. Dave warner, on 35, just walked off the field in the middle of the over. Told the umpire “I’m removing myself from the game”. Apparently it was because of a sledge. He walked off, then came back out to bat 2 mins later. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jX0lihgLxU— Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) October 27, 2018
The hard-hitting opener is currently not part of the national side as he is serving a his one-year ban from international and state cricket handed down by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy.
