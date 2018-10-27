Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Warner Leaves Field Mid-innings After Sledge From Opposition

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 27, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
Warner Leaves Field Mid-innings After Sledge From Opposition

File Image of David Warner (AFP)

Australia batsman David Warner was involved in a strange incident during a grade match in Sydney on Saturday. The 32-year-old walked off the pitch mid-innings but then later returned to resume his innings.

Warner left the field when on 35 in the game between Randwick-Petersham versus Western Suburbs. While it is still not clear why the events occurred, speculation from around the ground suggests that the opener was offended by a sledge from one of the opposition players. He told the umpires that he was taking himself out of the game and then proceeded to walk off. The match came to halt for a few minutes before Warner resumed his innings and went on to score a century.





The hard-hitting opener is currently not part of the national side as he is serving a his one-year ban from international and state cricket handed down by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy.

Australia cricketDavid Warner
First Published: October 27, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
