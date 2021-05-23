Warner, Maxwell, Finch And Other Leading Australia Stars Could Pull Out of The Hundred: Report

After the unconfirmed reports of BCCI requesting to advance India-England Test series by a week, The Hundred has been hit by another prospect of Australia stars including the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Jhye Richardson pulling out of the inaugural season of the inaugural season of ECB’s ambitious event.

According to a report in UK’s Daily Mail, Cricket Australia is prepared to withdraw the aforementioned cricketers from The Hundred to keep them fresh ahead of what is expected to be a busy international schedule. And add to that the possibility of IPL 2021 resuming in September-October followed by T20 World Cup and the Ashes 2021, the players will want to be well-rested and not risk any injury.

The Hundred is set to start from July 22 while the first Test of a five-match series between India and England is scheduled for an August 4 start. Should ECB accede to the BCCI request of advancing the start by a week, it will jeopardise the chances of several England Test stars’ participation in The Hundred.

Not to forget, the several Test venues for India-England series are also scheduled to host games from The Hundred and may require a major rejig as well.

Meanwhile, as reports in the Indian media, the BCCI is looking to complete the remainder of IPL 2021 season in UAE within a 30-day window. The Indian board may request ECB to reduce the gap between the second and the third Test from nine to four days giving it more time to work it out.

IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this month with the rising coronavirus cases inside the various team bubbles and since then, the BCCI is working overtime to carve out a window for the season to resume.

A total of 31 matches including the three playoffs and the final are still to be played.

