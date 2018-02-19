Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Warner Picks Up From Kohli's, Wants Board to Re-Look Hectic Schedule

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
David Warner.

New Delhi: After Virat Kohli spoke about the need for the BCCI to look into scheduling of matches, Australia’s stand-in captain David Warner has now said that burnout of players could have been a reason for the team doing poorly in the ODIs against England and has called on Cricket Australia and the senior players to sit down and look into future scheduling.

“In hindsight, you can say yes (given) the way that we performed," he told cricket.com.au when asked if Australia's leading players should have sat out part of the ODI series.

"But even if we performed as well, you probably would have got a break as well. I just think the thing that's missing is the gap between the last Test and the first one-day game. England had, I think, four players maybe (playing both Tests and ODIs) and besides Chris Woakes, there wasn't another bowler. You look at little things like that that can benefit us in a way.

"It was a bit of a mental breakdown from a few of us. If you look at the Twenty20 team at the moment, the way these guys have come out of the Big Bash fresh, they're just killing it. It's sort of set the example that if we come around to the same situation again with a big Ashes series, do we look at certain things? And that's up to Cricket Australia to look at and judge.

"It's up to the individual as well to put their hand up. If you are cooked or something, you're an adult, you're not going to get shot down for putting your hand up. We have the onus upon ourselves to do that."

Warner has said that playing for the country is the highest honour and it would be difficult to imagine that players will willingly sit out of international games.

"(But) we're never going to put our hand up to say we need a rest, that's for sure, because every day we're living the dream."

Even though Warner has played across all formats this summer, he is confident of doing well in the Test series against South Africa, starting March 1.

"Hopefully I'll get my time in the nets and I will be able to adjust to that," he said.

"I think I copped three really good balls in that one-day series. That just happens in the game. You try your best all the time and sometimes it's not going to come off like The Don.

"I think you earn the right to have a bit of a lull here and there. You're always going to cop criticism left, right and centre. From social media and then media. That's part of the profession."

First Published: February 19, 2018, 12:59 PM IST

