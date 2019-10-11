Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form
In his first innings since the end of the Ashes Tour where he suffered an uncharacteristically poor run of form, Australian batsman David Warner scored a century for New South Wales against Queensland at Brisbane in their opening match of the Sheffield Shield on Thursday.
