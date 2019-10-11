Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

​Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form

In his first innings since the end of the Ashes Tour where he suffered an uncharacteristically poor run of form, Australian batsman David Warner scored a century for New South Wales against Queensland at Brisbane in their opening match of the Sheffield Shield on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
​Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form

In his first innings since the end of the Ashes Tour where he suffered an uncharacteristically poor run of form, Australian batsman David Warner scored a century for New South Wales against Queensland at Brisbane in their opening match of the Sheffield Shield on Thursday.

Warner only made 95 runs across 10 innings in the Ashes, averaging under 10 runs and being dismissed seven times by Stuart Broad coming round the wicket.

But remaining unbeaten overnight on 27 runs on the first day at Brisbane, Warner continued on Day 2 and brought up his century with a trademark drive off the bowling of Mark Steketee, and executed his signature celebration of a leap and a punch in the air, albeit belatedly.

With the first Test match of the series against Pakistan to be played at the Gabba itself, the ton certainly does no harm to Warner’s chances of being included in the squad, although earlier Australian chief selector Trevor Hohns had suggested that Warner’s place in the squad was secure, irrespective of his early season form.

Warner was eventually dismissed on 125 off 221 balls, LBW by Marnus Labuschagne in an innings which included nineteen fours. The innings comes as a much-needed boost for him, also his first red-ball century since the boxing-day Test match of 2017.

Australia’s first Test against Pakistan will be played at Brisbane from November 21st.

