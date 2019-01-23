Warner Set to Resume Batting in Three to Four Weeks After Successful Surgery

Loading...
"David Warner underwent surgery yesterday to remove a bone spur and loose bone in his elbow that was causing an inflamed joint," a CA spokesman said.
"David will undergo rehabilitation in which we expect him to be able to begin moving his arm by the end of the week, and within 3-4 weeks resume batting, with his return to playing to be determined soon after that."
Warner's one year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year is set to end in a little over two months time - March 28. While an exact date of return cannot be established, Warner is likely to be available for the five-match ODI series that Australia are slated to play against Pakistan in the UAE. The dates for the series have not yet been revealed but the final two matches are reportedly to be played after Warner's ban has ended.
Incidentally, Steve Smith also had to undergo an elbow surgery recently though his condition is stated to be much more serious than Warner's. The former Australian captain's surgery requires him to be in a brace for at least six weeks and his return will only be ascertained once the brace is removed.
Australian coach Justin Langer said that he was in contact with the duo and that the team management was monitoring their conditions quite closely.
“I spoke to them both last night actually,” Langer told SEN on Tuesday. “I think Davey is going to get a clean-up, I don’t think Davey’s is as serious as Steve’s was. That said, Steve is in a brace for the next 5-6 weeks I think.
“What we do know about them is, they haven’t been good players, they’ve been great players for Australia.
“We are obviously monitoring them very closely and we are hopeful they will be getting themselves fit and strong and putting their name up for selection. It’s an exciting time coming up.”
First Published: January 23, 2019, 7:32 PM IST