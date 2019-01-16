Warner Turns Right-handed; Slams Gayle for 14 in 3

Loading...
While we have seen Warner smash sixes galore while playing the switch hit, the most famous one being the 100-meter six against R Ashwin in a T20I back in 2011-12, this time it was different. The 32-year-old, who is captain of Sylhet Sixers did not play a switch hit. After batting for 32 deliveries into his innings he decided to turn into a right-hander.
The Australian took a fresh right-hander's guard and first smashed Gayle for a huge six down the ground and then followed it up two more fours to finish with 61 in 36 balls to take his side to a competitive 187/5.
David Warner hits six with right hand #BPL19 pic.twitter.com/g2OSNUCsyI
— Phanee (@Phanee77) January 16, 2019
Walking in one drop after the fall of opener Sabbir Rahman, Warner was at it right from the word go along with Liton Das who scored 70 in 43 deliveries. The penultimate over of the innings was bowled by Gayle who with the angle going away from the left-hander troubled Warner the first three balls of the over in which only two runs were scored. That is when the Australian turned into a right-hander.
He took fresh guard for the third ball of the 19th over and deposited Gayle straight over his head to bring up his half-century. He then followed it up with a paddle-sweep wide of square leg and finished the over with a reverse sweep behind point.
Warner, who has been banned from playing international and domestic cricket for one year for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal last year in March in Cape Town will be available for selection for Australia from March 29.
First Published: January 16, 2019, 8:41 PM IST