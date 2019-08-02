Warrier Spell Keeps India A in Match as WI A Hold Advantage After Day 2

West Indies A were reduced to 12 for 4, courtesy of a hostile spell from Sandeep Warrier in the final hour of their second innings but still hold a massive 140-lead after Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against India A at the Queen's Park Oval.
Resuming their innings from 243 for 5, the hosts only managed to add 75 runs to their score, led by Rakheem Cornwall's 56. Mohammed Siraj and Mayank Markande picked up two wickets each with Warrier chipping in with one to bowl out West Indies A for 318.
Any hopes of making a good start were squashed early, with Chemar Holder producing a sensational early spell. He picked up Mayank Agarwal (4) in the very first over, followed by Abhimanyu Easwaran and Hanuma Vihari in the second – both for a duck. Anmolpreet Singh (o) followed suite, caught by Jomel Warrican in Holder’s third over. Raymon Anton Reifer dismissed KS Bharat and India A found themselves at 20 for 5.
But opener Priyank Panchal and all-rounder Shivam Dube produced a rescue act in contrasting fashions and managed to stitch together 124 runs for the sixth wicket stand. While the 29-year-old scored a measured 58 from 125 balls, Dube relied on his aggressive strokeplay to relieve the pressure, and did so successfully. He smashed 11 boundaries and two sixes in en route his 85-ball 79.
Panchal’s fall was followed by a steady collapse of the lower order and India A were eventually bowled out for 190, conceding a 128-run lead.
Holder was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, finishing with 5 for 54, with Romario Shepherd returned with three, accounting for the lower order wickets, while Holder bagged his second first-class fifer to shoot down India A for 190 in their first innings.
However, four wickets fell in a space of 15 balls in the final hour to give India A a fighting chance. Warrier struck thrice, removing Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jomel Warrican. Siraj removed Montcin Hodge before Sunil Ambris and Jermaine Blackwood saw them to Stumps without further damage.
Brief Scores:
West Indies A (Hodge 65, Cornwall 56*; Siraj 3-63) & 12/4 (Brathwaite 10; Warrier 3-3) lead India A 190 (Dube 79, Panchal 58; Holder 5-54, Shepherd 3-29) by 140 runs.
