Was a Day of Mixed Emotions: Rohit Sharma on his 33rd Birthday

IANS |May 1, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday. Even as wishes poured in from every corner for one of the world's leading batters, it was a day of mourning as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away a day after Irrfan Khan also breathed his last.

Indian football legend Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami, who led Bengal in Ranji Trophy cricket too, also died later in the evening on Thursday to add to the gloom amid already testing COVID-19 times.

"Hi guys, thank you for all for your wonderful wishes. It was a day of mixed emotions as we lost two of our cinema legends, all I can wish for is that life gets back to its new normal and we cherish our time with our loved ones," said Rohit on his Twitter handle on Friday while expressing gratitude to all those who wished him.

Rohit, India's limited overs vice-captain and one of the most destructive openers in the game, celebrated an unusual birthday locked up in his Mumbai residence with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, far away from the razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is the most successful captain, leading Mumbai Indians to four titles.

Since making his debut in 2007, Rohit's career sky-rocketed after he was asked to open for India in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In 224 ODI matches, Rohit has amassed 9,115 runs at 49.27 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. He has played 108 T20Is scoring 2,773 runs at 32.62 with four tons and 21 half centuries. In Tests, Rohit has 2,141 runs at 46.54 with six hundreds and 10 fifties.

