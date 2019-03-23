Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Was a Relief to Get One Over The Rope, Says Finch on Century Moment

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
Image: Twitter

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch finally has a century to his name, after going 30 international innings’ across all formats without one. His match-winning 116 off 135 balls took Australia to a win in the first ODI against Pakistan at Sharjah on Friday with one over to spare, and Finch said he was relieved to finally have the monkey off his back.

“It was just a bit of relief to get one over the rope and continue on because it went from six (runs per over required) to 6.2, to 6.4 and I was just conscious to not let it get any bigger than that,” said Finch in the post-match press conference. “What was running through my mind was that I'd faced a lot of dot balls in the 90s and it wasn't because I was trying to just get to a 100.

“It was purely that they bowled quite well. On these kind of wickets, your innings seem to ebb and flow quite a bit. There'll be times when you'll face 10 or 12 balls, hit a few boundaries and get away to a flyer then there might be 30 balls when you make 12 or 15 runs because you're struggling.”

Australia’s runs in the chase of 280 were scored mostly by Shaun Marsh and Finch, who put together a 172-run partnership. Finch lauded the efforts of Marsh, highlighting how crucial his role was.

“Shaun's innings (was) such a crucial one. Because if you have a partnership where you both struggle a little bit at the same time, it can really bog down the innings,” he said.

"He took the pressure off me when I struggled and vice versa, I managed to get a couple away when he was going through a bit of a flat spot. I think it was a nice partnership."

While Finch also said that he was prepared to bat lower down the order if and when Steve Smith and David Warner returned to the Australian ODI side, his compatriot Marsh put on record his happiness at seeing his captain do well.

“I thought he was brilliant tonight," Marsh said. "He led from the front as captain and I was really happy for him.

"It was just nice to be out there with Finchy.

"I know how hard he's been working in the nets and to see him get the rewards was fantastic. I was really happy for him to get that hundred."
First Published: March 23, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
