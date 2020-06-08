Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Was Accused of Rape Due to Another Player's Actions: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar revealed how an unnamed teammate's 'misunderstanding' with a girl during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2005 led to him being accused of rape.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
Was Accused of Rape Due to Another Player's Actions: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed how an unnamed teammate's 'misunderstanding' with a girl during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2005 led to him being accused of sexual assault.

Akhtar added that he had requested the board to clear his name back then but that he was suspected regardless.

"I was accused of rape then. There was some other boy from the Pakistan team, who had a misunderstanding with a girl. Pakistan team management hid the boy's doing," Akhtar said on a Helo live chat.

"I asked board don't reveal the boy's name, just announce that Shoaib was not there. When that case happened, everyone suspected me."

The PCB did end up denying Akhtar's involvement in the case a day after it camr to light. "The PCB wishes to clarify that the decision to recall him was taken in order for him to achieve full fitness in readiness for the India tour," the board said in a release.

"His recall has no connection whatsoever with the uncorroborated and sensationalist reports relating to an incident in Melbourne."

The incident allegedly took place during the Pakistan cricket team's stay in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test.

The PCB had also refused to conduct an internal investigation into the matter, saying that with no formal complaint lodged it they could not press any charges.

"Despite the passage of a month, no formal complaint has been lodged either with the police or with the female harassment centre against any member of the team," another press release stated.

"In the absence of a formal plaint there is no legal basis to press further charges."

cricketPakistan cricket teamsexual assaultShoaib Akhtar

