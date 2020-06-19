Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Was Blank When I Got My Test Cap: Kuldeep Yadav on Debut Against Australia

Left-arm Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that he went blank the moment he received the Test cap during his debut against Australia in the 2017 match in Dharamsala.

IANS |June 19, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Was Blank When I Got My Test Cap: Kuldeep Yadav on Debut Against Australia

New Delhi: Left-arm Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that he went blank the moment he received the Test cap during his debut against Australia in the 2017 match in Dharamsala.

"I was blank when I got my Test cap. I didn't know what was happening and what others were speaking because it was the biggest moment of my life," Kuldeep said while speaking with Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

"I remember (David) Warner was my first Test scalp and it was a huge moment in my life.

"I got emotional because it's a dream to play Test cricket for India. And on the first day itself, I got the wicket. So, that was like icing on the cake. That's why I got a bit emotional," he added.

In that match, the left-arm chinaman picked up four wickets and played a crucial role as India won the match by eight wickets.

Kuldeep also talked about his second ODI hat-trick which came against the West Indies in December 2019 in Visakhapatnam. "It was a very important milestone in my life. It was after a long time after the World Cup that we were playing as either me or Chahal used to play in a match. So, I was making a return to the ODI side after a long gap."

Kuldeep had taken the wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph as the tweaker became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket.

"I had the belief that I would be able to take the hat-trick as lower-order batsmen were on the crease," he recalled.

"This hat-trick will always remain extra special for me."

The 25-year-old also talked about Chahal's jolly nature and said: "As far as I have known Chahal, one thing is sure that he is never serious. Maybe, only while bowling he remains serious, else all the time he is enjoying, cracking jokes and having fun. And it's important to have such a character in the team."

During the conversation, both Chahal and Kuldeep talked about their routine in the lockdown and how they have spending time at home with their families.

bcciIndia vs AustraliaKuldeep Yadavyuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more