Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Was Steyn Close to Dismissing Tendulkar in 190s as he Claims During Gwalior Double Ton? Not Really

As it turns out, the events mentioned by Steyn, never transpired on the field. In fact, Steyn bowled only three deliveries at Tendulkar, when the latter was in his 190s, in the 47th over.

Cricketnext Staff |May 17, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Was Steyn Close to Dismissing Tendulkar in 190s as he Claims During Gwalior Double Ton? Not Really

On Saturday, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn created quite a stir in the cricketing world, when he accused umpire Ian Gould of not ruling Sachin Tendulkar out LBW when he was in his 190s, in the iconic match at Gwalior.

"Tendulkar scored the first double hundred in ODI cricket, and it was against us in Gwalior. And I actually remember -- I think I got him out lbw when he was about 190-odd. Ian Gould was the umpire, and he gave him not out," the South Africa pacer said during the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast with England bowler James Anderson.

"And I was like, ‘Why, why did you give him not out!? That's so dead.' And he was like, ‘Mate, look around – if I gave him out, I won't make it back to the hotel'."

But as it turns out, the events mentioned by Steyn, never transpired on the field. In fact, Steyn bowled only three deliveries at Tendulkar, when the latter was in his 190s, in the 47th over.

According to a statistician, these were the only balls that he bowled to Tendulkar after he crossed 150. Also, none of the 31 balls he bowled to him in the entire match produced a close lbw shout.

rajneesh

On the other hand, Gould had another interesting incident involving Tendulkar and that was during the 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan in Mohali. While he gave Tendulkar LBW, the batsman took DRS and the decision was overturned.

Gould said that he would stick to his decision of giving Tendulkar out in the 2011 World Cup semi-final and that he could not believe it when his decision was overturned after Tendulkar went for a review.

"When I gave him out at Mohali, I'm thinking this is out. I will sit here and guarantee you, if I see it again, I'd still give it out, simple as that. He talked to Gambhir and looked like he was going to walk out, and I'm thinking thank God for that, then he spun on his heels and made that T sign and the world stopped," Gould told BBC 5 Live Sport.

dale steynGwaliorjames andsersonsachin 200sachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more