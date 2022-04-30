'Was Disappointed and Fuming at the End of the 1st Innings': Rahul on LSG's Batting Failure Against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may have suffered a batting collapse against the bowlers of Punjab Kings (PBKS) after being asked to bat first at the MCA Stadium on Friday night. However, they didn’t fail to give it back and registered a stunning 20-run victory to jump up to the 3rd spot on the points table.

After Kagiso Rabada’s 4/38 restricted Lucknow to 153/8 on a sticky pitch, Punjab lost their way after captain Mayank Agarwal fell in power-play and Liam Livingstone was dismissed in the middle overs, eventually making 133/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan took three wickets for 24 runs, keeping Punjab on the backfoot while Krunal Pandya was miserly in his spell of 2/11. Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/41) provided strong support for Lucknow to execute an excellent defence of 153.

Lucknow captain KL Rahul was elated with the win but admitted that he was frustrated over the way his team’s batting collapsed despite a good start.

“I was disappointed and fuming at the end of the first innings. Stupid cricket with the bat. It does happen but we did talk about it at the time-out. We did talk that we can defend 160 as this wasn’t a great pitch. The crucial runs at the back end and then the execution with the ball helped us win. We need to get better with the bat. Half-time, when Quinny and Deepak were batting they paced it really really well to get to 60 in 9 overs on a tricky wicket. Had we batted smartly, we could have gotten to 180-190,” Rahul said at the post-match show.

Rahul further praised the bowling performance of Krunal Pandya. The all-rounder registered commendable bowling figures of 2 for 11 and bagged the man of the match award for his heroics.

“The way we responded with the ball was phenomenal. Krunal has been brilliant throughout the tournament. This season he has really worked on his bowling. Bowling economically is important but he has been giving us two-three wickets in the middle overs. Bishnoi is an aggressive bowler. We are fine with him going for a few fours and sixes looking to go for wickets. I think we just need to be smarter in reading the game. If we could have not played too many shots we could have done better. We have been good on the field and good with the ball. Just need to keep repeating the good things,” Rahul concluded.

