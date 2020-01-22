Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

340/5 (124.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 18 runs, MIN. 72.1 Overs Left Today
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 48, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 22 January, 2020

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

147/4 (19.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Was Gutted to Be Left Out of New Year's Test Against Australia: Tim Southee

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee, who was left out of the side for the last Test against Australia at the turn of the year said that he was "gutted" to be left out of the team for that encounter, but that he had no option but to respect the decision.

Cricketnext Staff |January 22, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Was Gutted to Be Left Out of New Year's Test Against Australia: Tim Southee

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee, who was left out of the side for the last Test against Australia at the turn of the year said that he was "gutted" to be left out of the team for that encounter, but that he had no option but to respect the decision.

"It's disappointing. You're gutted every time you're left out. It's an absolute dream to play for New Zealand and every time you do miss out it hurts, but you've got to respect the decisions and try to help out and give back to the team, even when you're not playing," he told the reporters ahead of the first T20I against India.

However, New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said that the reason behind dropping Southee was not form, but the intense workload he has had over the last few months.

"The workload that Tim has had, not just in the last two tests but if you put the last four together, it's somewhere around 200 overs in a short period of time, we felt that Matt would have given us a point of difference," Stead had said.

Now back in the team, Southee said he can't wait to get started against India. "We had a big chunk of Test cricket and the guys that were in Australia are reasonably experienced guys … they've had tough tours before and they've bounced back and the reason why they've played for a long period of time is they've been able to get through those ups and downs. "It's about making that adjustment. What's gone is gone and it was very disappointing, the guys would have learnt from it, and now we've got to look forward to the Indian series."

Southee played 12 T20Is in 2019, captaining his side in nine of them in place of Kane Williamson, who was either out rested or injured. Southee now wants to help Williamson get back in the groove.

"I enjoy thinking about the game and it makes you think outside of what you're doing," he said of his experience as captain. "I also try to help Kane out as well – it's nice to have those senior guys [helping you] and Ross [Taylor] was good having captained the side in the past.

"It's a different challenge when you captain and it's something I enjoyed, but Kane's doing a great job, so I'll just try to help him out."

New Zealand will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against India at home. The long tour begins with the first T20I in Auckland on Friday, 24 January.

Gary SteadSoutheesteadTim Southee

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more