Was Looking Forward to Working With Karthik, McCullum: Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan said that he was excited to work with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik and coach Brendon McCullim. Morgan was scheduled to turn up for KKR in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League that should have started on March 29 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
