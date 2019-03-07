Was My Most Mature Innings For England: Wyatt

Loading...
“It was quite difficult out there but it was probably the most mature innings I have played for England,” the 27-year-old said at the post-match presentation. “It is nice to get a series win.”
“Lauren Winfield came out and batted exceptionally well. She made it a lot easier for me at the other end and came out with good intent."
Speaking about the final over, where England needed two runs to win, Wyatt revealed she prepared herself for the short delivery having seen the field set for her.
“Smriti brought mid-off and mid-on up in the final over so I wanted to slog it over. But I knew she (Deepti Sharma) will bowl it half way down the track and I put it away."
With the series in the bag, England captain Heather Knight complimented the side for their all-round performance, especially the contributions from Wyatt and seamer Katherine Brunt, who finished with figures of 3 for 17.
“The bowlers bowled brilliantly,” said Knight. “They came hard early and we rode that pressure. Katherine Brunt, the way she bowled was outstanding. I am very proud with the way Wyatt played today.
“It was definitely a field-first (wicket).
“Pleased with how the girls played today. It was always going to be a slightly tricky chase. Lower totals are harder to sometimes chase. Happy with the way the girls performed and delighted to get the series win early."
On the other hand, India captain Smriti Mandhana said that the bowlers did well to take the game close but it was up to the batters to ensure better totals are achieved to defend.
“It was a really good wicket to bat on. With the way bowlers bowled, even 15 runs extra would have made the result different.
“I think the pitch stayed the same throughout the game. Our bowlers did a brilliant job of trying to win the game for us but our batters definitely need to step up and give better totals to defend.
“We will try and win the last T20 match. In the ODIs the score was 2-1 for us, so we will try and make the score 2-1 and not suffer a 3-0 defeat.”
First Published: March 7, 2019, 3:04 PM IST