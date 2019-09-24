India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that she was nervous after their first innings but knew the picth would offer some assistance to the bowlers and she was glad to walk away from the first T20I against South Africa with a win.
"I was nervous at the halfway stage but we knew that we'd have something for the bowlers. They did a great job. We were doing a lot of fitness work before coming here and today we got the result on the field," Harmanpreet said at the post-match ceremony.
"The way we fielded and bowled, I was happy. Lot of areas to improve. Need to improve a lot with the bat. We are playing with an extra batter, so if batters do well, we can do even better. I always trusted Radha for the final over."
South Africa captain Sune Luus believed their bowlers did well to restrict India but the pitch had more spin in the second innings and the hosts used it well.
"The way our new-ball bowlers bowled, they gave us a good platform to work on. We thought 130 was a total we could chase. Chasing 130 is about when you go for the charge," said Luus.
"Lee gave a good platform. The batsmen who then came in just couldn't execute. The way Deepti and the spinners bowled, you could definitely see there was more spin as the evening progressed."
Deepti Sharma, who was awarded the Player of the Match award for her outstanding figures of 3-8 in her four overs, said the plan was to stick to the basics and let the pitch do the rest.
"This is my best bowling performance. We bowled how I had planned and got help from the wicket too. Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket. It was turning so pitched it up too," said Deepti.
"Mindset was to bowl in front. We were confident at the halfway mark and we wanted to enjoy. If you enjoy, you automatically do well."
The second T20I takes place on Thursday (September 26).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Was Nervous After First Innings But Had Faith in Bowlers: Harmanpreet Kaur
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she was nervous after their first innings but was glad to walk away from the first T20I against South Africa with a win.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings