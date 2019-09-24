Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Was Nervous After First Innings But Had Faith in Bowlers: Harmanpreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she was nervous after their first innings but was glad to walk away from the first T20I against South Africa with a win.

Cricketnext Staff |September 24, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Was Nervous After First Innings But Had Faith in Bowlers: Harmanpreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that she was nervous after their first innings but knew the picth would offer some assistance to the bowlers and she was glad to walk away from the first T20I against South Africa with a win.

"I was nervous at the halfway stage but we knew that we'd have something for the bowlers. They did a great job. We were doing a lot of fitness work before coming here and today we got the result on the field," Harmanpreet said at the post-match ceremony.

"The way we fielded and bowled, I was happy. Lot of areas to improve. Need to improve a lot with the bat. We are playing with an extra batter, so if batters do well, we can do even better. I always trusted Radha for the final over."

South Africa captain Sune Luus believed their bowlers did well to restrict India but the pitch had more spin in the second innings and the hosts used it well.

"The way our new-ball bowlers bowled, they gave us a good platform to work on. We thought 130 was a total we could chase. Chasing 130 is about when you go for the charge," said Luus.

"Lee gave a good platform. The batsmen who then came in just couldn't execute. The way Deepti and the spinners bowled, you could definitely see there was more spin as the evening progressed."

Deepti Sharma, who was awarded the Player of the Match award for her outstanding figures of 3-8 in her four overs, said the plan was to stick to the basics and let the pitch do the rest.

"This is my best bowling performance. We bowled how I had planned and got help from the wicket too. Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket. It was turning so pitched it up too," said Deepti.

"Mindset was to bowl in front. We were confident at the halfway mark and we wanted to enjoy. If you enjoy, you automatically do well."

The second T20I takes place on Thursday (September 26).

Deepti SharmaHarmanpreet KaurIndia vs South AfricaIndia Women's Cricket Team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more