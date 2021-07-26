"Was Never Invited", Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals Why he Never Appeared on 'Chahal TV'

Apart from entertaining the cricket fans with his leg-spin bowling on the field, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also treats the fans by bringing out the unseen side of the Indian dressing room on Chahal TV. As India registered a thumping victory in the first T20 against the hosts Sri Lanka, Chahal got together with the man of the match Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar for a fun chat show for ‘Chahal TV’.

While the full clip will be available on BCCI’s official website, the board posted a short clip of the conversation on its Twitter timeline as well. The clip starts off with Chahal introducing Bhuvneshwar to the show and accusing him of avoiding coming on his channel.

However, Bhuvneshwar responded back and said that he always wanted to make an appearance on Chahal TV but was never invited. He added that he was still upset about that fact.

He talked about the bowling plans for the match and said that plan was to make the Lankans play as many dot balls as possible. Bhuvneshwar picked up 4 wickets for just 22 runs in his 3.3 overs to seal the match for India.

During the conversation, Chahar also talked about his bowling preference and said that he liked bowling after the powerplays were over as it allowed him to have fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Chahal poked fun at Chahr’s recent love for guitar and asked him if he had learned any songs. Responding to the question, Chahar added that he had learned new songs and talked about the backstory of his love for guitar. Chahar revealed that he learned to play the guitar while he was on bed rest due to a back injury.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online, the video so far has garnered over 21 thousand views along with several comments from Chahal’s fans. Reacting to this latest clip, fans thanked BCCI for resuming the telecast of Chahal TV during the Sri Lanka tour and said that they loved watching the fun chat show hosted by Chahal after every match.

