'Was Never my Intention to Harm Somebody’s Career': Wriddhiman Saha Decides Not to Disclose Identity of Journalist

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has made his stance clear that he will not disclose the name of the journalist who threatened him. Last week, Saha shared a screenshot from the unnamed journalist who vowed to never interview the cricketer and wrote ‘I don’t take insults kindly’. The tweet went viral on social media as the wicketkeeper batter received support from the fans and cricket fraternity. Meanwhile, several reports suggested that the BCCI will ask Saha to reveal the identity of the journalist and will take action against him.

Saha said that he has not received any message from the cricket board yet and even when they ask them he will not reveal the name and claims that his intention was never to harm anybody’s career.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha told The Indian Express.

The 37-year-old asserted that he made the matter public with his tweet as he don’t want the other players to face such things.

He added: “It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again.”

Last week, Saha took to Twitter to post the screenshots of the messages where an unnamed journalist threatened him after he refused to give him an interview.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” he tweeted.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

However, Saha said that the former India spinner and current the Indian Cricketers Association’s (ICA) representative Pragyan Ojha called him and inquire about the incident.

“Ojha called me and said, ‘I won’t ask you about anything which is personal. If you feel that you want to go further on this or pursue the matter legally, the BCCI would support you’. I told him that at the moment I wasn’t willing and gave him the reasons. He responded to it saying, it was completely my decision,” Saha said.

