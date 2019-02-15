Was Quite Surreal Being part of Australian Test Squad: Pucovski

Loading...
Pucovski, who was granted an early leave from the squad and returned to Melbourne to manage his ongoing mental health issues, reflected back on the experience of being with the squad as nothing but a positive one.
“It was quite surreal. I was 20, and I'm just sitting there going 'these are the people that I'm training with today, and this is the squad that I'm part of,” Pucovski told cricket.com.au.
"You know that you're training to potentially represent your country in that scenario, (and) at my first training session, I remember sitting there in bed before it started going 'oh wow, this is quite different to what you're used to'.
"As a cricket fanatic growing up, you just never thought it would really become a reality as much as you wanted it to.
"To get called up for your first Test squad is something pretty special, and all young cricketers in Australia dream of representing their country.
"Obviously I didn’t get the opportunity to debut, but that two weeks was an unbelievable experience and something that I'm very glad I had the opportunity to do.”
Having turned 21 earlier in February, the Bradman Young Male Cricketer of the Year award is given to players who are just beginning life in senior cricket, aged under 24 and not having played more than 10 first class and/or 25 List-A matches. It is based on votes by peers in rival teams.
Cricketers who have previously won the award are Brett Lee, who already had two Tests when he was named the inaugural winner in 2000, and David Warner in 2012 who had already been playing international cricket for three seasons. It just puts into perspective the enormous talent that Pucovski possesses.
The young batsman is in prestigious company with Doug Walters and Don Bradman as the only players to have scored a Sheffield Shield century before turning 21. But after that innings of 243 against Western Australia in Perth, Pucovski announced in the following week for the first time that he would be taking an indefinite break from cricket to work on and improve his mental health.
So when Pucovski did not make it into the team for the first Domain Test against Sri Lanka, theories about how it was interlinked with the larger issues that Pucovski faces off the field began to emerge.
However, the young batsman has completely debunked that view.
"I don’t think it (the challenges he faced in Canberra) was anything to do with that," he said of the effect of being overlooked for Australia's starting XI in Brisbane.
"A lot of people messaged me afterwards (in Brisbane), as if I'd be really shattered.
"To a degree, I was sitting there like 'I'm 20 years old, I'm in the Test squad – there's a lot worse situations to be in'.
"Obviously it would have been amazing to play, but I was kind of just relieved to find out either way, to be honest.
"It was just one of those things that I knew, whether I played or not, it was going to be an experience that you treasure forever.
"So it probably wasn't as big a deal as what was made of it.
"Coming home early (during the second Test in Canberra) was more a personal thing, but I'm really excited to play the remainder of the Shield season with Victoria.
"I've made huge strides in that department, in life, over the last few months."
Returning to cricket for Melbourne against Camberwell Magpies this weekend, Pucovski spoke about his immediate future in the game.
"I've never been a huge goal-setter in terms of 'I have to make this squad by this age' or 'I have to do this by this period of time'," Pucovski said.
"In the last few years, I've had a few injuries (mainly concussions) that have set me back and what's happened this season it’s made me realise that what I get to do is pretty incredible, and a lot of people would be pretty privileged to be in my position.
"So I'm just trying to appreciate what I'm going through as much as I can, and enjoying the ride.
"Whatever comes along the way, whether that be a Baggy Green which is obviously an aspiration for the future, then that would be amazing.
"But if not, then I'll just try my best for Victoria and keep trying to pile on as many runs and win as many games as I can for Victoria."
First Published: February 15, 2019, 10:27 AM IST