'Was Really Psyched to Get Out There and Have a Bat': Grace Harris After Leading UP Warriorz to Win Over Gujarat Giants

Grace Harris smashed an unbeaten 59 from just 26 balls to help UP Warriorz pip Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets at Navi Mumba’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in the Women’s Premier League on Sunday.

“Great feeling to finish the game off. I actually knew what I wanted to do," Grace Harris said as she was awarded the player of the match.

She found a formidable ally in Sophie Ecclestone as the duo turned it around with an unbroken 70-run stand that came off just 25 balls.

Chasing 170 for victory, the Warriorz were in dire straits at 88 for six as Kim Garth picked up five wickets.

Needing 65 from the last four overs, UP broke free when Harris danced down the track to smash Tanuja Kanwar for a six over midwicket.

Garth ended up leaking 20 in her last over with Harris and Sophie Ecclestone smashing four boundaries, to take the equation down to 33 off 12 balls.

Ecclestone smashed Gardner for a six in a 14-run penultimate over.

Seamer Annabel Sutherland then was given the task to defend 19 in the last over and Harris pulled her for a six off the first ball. Ten needed off four balls, Harris remained calm and hit her for a boundary and called a review for wide that was given in UP’s favour. She then sealed the win a boundary and a six.

“I started poorly. You need to get the conditions to know how to play. Was thankful that Sophie motored along," Harris said.

“Was getting a bit antsy when there were so many breaks with the DRS at the end. I was just really psyched to get out there and have a bat. Have trained a lot. Love batting with a bit of freedom," she added.

When asked about her stint with the Warrirz and her time in India, Harris said: “It was a good bit of fun. Don’t know where I’ll find some burgers in India. Maybe some butter chicken."

