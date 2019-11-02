"I was playing against 21 people -- 11 theirs and 10 ours," said former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, once again fuelling match-fixing allegations against his former Pakistan teammates.
Pakistan cricket had plunged into one of its many crisis in recent years when fast bowler Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt were banned for spot-fixing in 2011.
"I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing but I was surrounded by match-fixers. I was playing against 21 people (sic) -- 11 theirs and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer," Akhtar said during a talk show 'Rewind With Samina Peerzada'.
"There was so much match-fixing. Asif told me which all matches they had fixed and how they did it."
Akhtar said he was livid when he came to know that Aamir and Asif had indulged in corruption during a Test against England.
"I tried to make Aamir and Asif understand. What a waste of talent. When I heard about this, I was so upset that I punched the wall," said the 44-year-old retired pacer.
"Pakistan's two top bowlers, smart, intelligent and the two perfect fast bowlers were wasted. They sold themselves for a little money."
Of the suspended trio, only Aamir managed to make a successful comeback to international cricket.
The pacer was instrumental in Pakistan winning the 2017 Champions Trophy, beating India in the finals. He was also a part of the Pakistan team during the 50-over World Cup in England.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Was Surrounded by Fixers in Pakistan Cricket Team: Shoaib Akhtar
"I was playing against 21 people - 11 theirs and 10 ours," said Shoaib Akhtar, once again fuelling fixing allegations against his former Pakistan teammates.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Shehzad Fined 50 Per Cent Match Fee For Ball Tampering in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Teenage Pakistan Pacers Musa and Naseem Aim to Rattle Australia
Cricketnext Staff | October 20, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed to Remain in Top Central Contract Category
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings