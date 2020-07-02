Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Was Taken to The Terrorist Ward, For 12 Days It Felt Like Torture' - S Sreesanth Reveals Details of Spot-fixing Arrest

Veteran cricketer S Sreesanth recalled how after he was arrested on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL, he was held in a terrorist ward.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
Sreesanth further added that he felt tortured for 16-17 hours every single day for 12 days straight and that motivation from the family kept him going.

"If you look at my life, it was a fraction of second, it was the after-match party, I was taken to the terrorist ward, I felt I was being made ‘Bakra’. For 12 days, it was a torture for me for 16-17 hours per day. I was always thinking about my house and family at that time," Sreesanth told host Adarsh Raman during an Instagram live session.

"After a few days, my elder brother came to visit me and then I got to know that my family was fine. My family members motivated me and were really behind me.

"On a serious note, winning every battle is important, everyone is fighting their own battle. Even if Sachin Tendulkar scores century in a game, he will bat from zero in next game.

"Think for 10 seconds before you take any decision, you should know that ‘this too shall pass’. Just achieve whatever you want to achieve, don’t wait for what the world says."

He also spoke about how he felt when he heard news of the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. The deceased actor was well-liked among the cricket fraternity for his portrayal of MS Dhoni in a biopic.

"I was training at that time, my wife messaged me, I didn’t check it at that time. Later, when I was in my car, I got a voice mail from my wife and I thought it was ‘mazak’.

"When I heard different voice mails, I got to know it was true, many were circulating his pictures on social media. Luckily, no one clicked me going to jail or coming out of jail. Luckily, my kids will not see such pictures. I felt sad on that day."

