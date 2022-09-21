Was Thrown into the Deep End: Cameron Green on Opening in Australia's 4-Wicket Win vs India

All-rounder Cameron Green said having someone like Aaron Finch to partner him in his star turn opening the inning for the first time in his career as Australia defeated by 4 wickets in the first T20I and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Mohali on Tuesday.

After India posted 208-6, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s 71 not out off 47 balls, Australia made light work of India’s tall target thanks to Green’s masterclass. He smashed his maiden T20 half-century off only 26 balls in his 30-ball 61.

“I was thrown into the deep end (opening for the first time) but having someone like Finchy (Aaron Finch) as an experienced campaigner, he kept me calm,” Green said at the post-match interview.

The mammoth chase sped off to a great start with Aaron Finch (22) and Green putting on 39 runs off 21 balls. Axar Patel bowled Finch even as Green launched a counter against Yuzvendra Chahal (1-42), taking 19 runs off the seventh over. He hit eight fours and four sixes during his 30-ball stay.

Green enjoyed lifeline at 42 not out when Patel dropped him at midwicket off Hardik. At the other end, Steve Smith (35) too was dropped on 19 not out by KL Rahul. The duo put on 70 off 40 balls for the second wicket to put Australia in the driver’s seat.

Green hit eight fours and four sixes but fell immediately after the drinks’ break. Kohli held a high catch to dismiss Green off Patel and swung momentum the other way.

Green revealed that he and the Australians watched Hardik bat to get an idea about how to go about the chase.

“We had the luxury of seeing the Indians bat and Hardik must be one of the best in what he does, it was a pleasure to watch him. It was kind of good to watch them bat, and that gave us an idea about how to go about while chasing,” Green said.

When asked about whether he will continue to bat as an opener, Green said: “I have no idea, I’ll leave it up to the coaches to think about that.”

The second T20I between India and Australia be played in Nagpur on Friday with the series being a tune-up for the World Cup in Australia that starts next month.

