'Was Told I Was in Original Expanded Squad and Then Got Told I Just Missed Out' - Cameron Green
Young Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is not in the preliminary list of 23 players selected to tour West Indies for five T20Is and three ODIs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 19, 2021, 5:22 PM IST
Young Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is not in the preliminary list of 23 players selected to tour West Indies for five T20Is and three ODIs. The 21-year-old, who made his debut against India last December, was touted as an all-round option but the selection snub makes it unlikely that he will be a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup plans.
“I got told I was in the original expanded squad and then got told I just missed out,” he said. “But looking at all the names on that list, you can see why. They’ve picked a really strong squad that has performed well over the past year. Unfortunately I didn’t make it, but it’s an awesome squad and I’m sure they’ll do really well over there.”
Green is looking forward to playing the Ashes later this year, having remained fit through the season. Green has had his share of injuries in the past.
“This might be my first year as a professional cricketer, I’ve gotten to this part of the year uninjured,” he said.
“It’s a nice little stepping stone going into the year to be fully fit and hit the ground running from day one. I’m looking forward to a good pre-season over here.
“For all kids growing up watching cricket this (Ashes) is the pinnacle. I’ve got a lot of fond memories growing up watching it. Going back to Ashton Agar scoring 98 (in the 2013 series), I remember everyone was talking about it for months after.”
Australia’s preliminary squad for West Indies tour: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
