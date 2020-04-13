Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Was Treated Like Chris Gayle in India After 2016 World T20 Triumph: Brathwaite

Needing 19 off six balls, Brathwaite stunned England by smashing Ben Stokes for four maximums.

PTI |April 13, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite on Sunday said he was treated like Chris Gayle in India after propelling his team to a dramatic World T20 triumph with four last-over sixes against England in 2016.

"Cricket is religion in India. I remember I was filming Chris (Gayle) being mobbed at the airport. But after the World Cup when I came to play for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the same thing was happening to me," the 31-year old said during a chat on a Delhi-NCR based pet channel on Instagram.

Chasing 156 for victory, West Indies were reeling at 11/3 by the third over. Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo revived the innings but it was Brathwaite, coming in to bat at number eight, who turned out to be the hero of the evening.

Brathwaite was not picked by any franchise during the last IPL auctions.

"Hopefully I will be in IPL in some capacity maybe replacement player or in commentary," he said.

He also spoke about his love for dogs.

"Chris Jordan and Jofra (Archer) have been asking me to see my dog. Kemar Roach has some dogs. Shreyas Iyer is also with his dogs. So there are few cricketers with dogs and we do chat about them."

