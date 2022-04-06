'Was Very Difficult to Find a Great All-rounder After Kapil Dev': MSK Prasad Heaps Massive Praise on IND Youngster

Hardik Pandya’s fitness has been one of the major talking points in the last couple of years. The cricketing world saw him struggling with an issue in his back that restricted him from bowling full throttle in whichever format he played. Following the T20 World Cup 2021 debacle, the all-rounder took some time off and underwent a rehabilitation program at the NCA.

The positive results of his hard work are clearly visible in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is leading the newly-added franchise, Gujarat Titans, from the front. Not only he has returned to bowling but his batting is also reflecting his self-confidence.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad is elated to see Hardik gaining his rhythm back. In a conversation with renowned journalist Boria Majumdar, Prasad said he couldn’t be prouder to see the all-rounder’s remarkable comeback.

“Whenever he does well, I feel proud and I feel like my own son has performed or done anything like that. It was very difficult to find a great all-rounder post the legendary Kapil Dev but someone who has got skills. The beauty about this boy is that his basics are very strong. His bowling basics, batting basics, fielding basics – everything is very strong. All that he needs to understand is to keep that part between his ears in good stead and I am sure he will grow into a wonderful allrounder,” Prasad said.

The IPL 2022 is witnessing the leadership qualities of several youngsters and Hardik is one of them. Under his leadership, GT are yet to lose a match in the tournament. They comfortable placed third on the points table with 2 victories.

“Now that he is not the same chubby-bubbly sort of a Hardik. Now he’s married, settled down and got an added responsibility with Gujarat Titans. I’m sure it is definitely going to help him, Titans and Indian cricket. The way he led the other day – because I was there on the ground – he was very cool, calm and the manner in which he rotated the bowlers and placed fielders, everything was spot on. Even when the wickets were taken, he maintained his composure and I like that attitude,” Prasad added.

