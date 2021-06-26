WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For English T20 Blast 2021, June 26, 7:00 pm IST Saturday

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Warwickshire Bears vs Durham Cricket: The Warwickshire Bears are slated to face Durham Cricket on Saturday in a North Group T20 Blast fixture. The game will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham and will kick off at 07:00 pm (IST).

So far, Warwickshire Bears have played eight games, winning four and losing three while one match had no result. They are currently occupying the third spot in the North Group table with nine points. In their recent outing, they suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of the Derbyshire Falcons.

On the other hand, Durham Cricket have played eight games as well and have won four of those encounters. They are placed at the fourth spot in the table below Warwickshire Bears.

In their previous outing, Durham Cricket defeated Warwickshire Bears by 22 runs with the Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft taking the player of the match award home.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Warwickshire Bears and Durham Cricket; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs DUR Telecast

The match between WAS vs DUR not televised in India

WAS vs DUR Live Streaming

The match between WAS vs DUR can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

WAS vs DUR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 26 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game will start at 7:00 pm (IST).

WAS vs DUR captain, vice-captain

Captain: Ben Stokes.

Vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite.

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: David Bedingham

Batsmen: Sam Hain, Pieter Malan, Ed Pollock, Graham Clark

All-Rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Matthew Potts.

WAS vs DUR probable playing XI

Warwickshire Bears predicted playing XI: Will Rhodes (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock.

Durham Cricket predicted playing XI: Cameron Bancroft (C), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley (WK), Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matthew Potts.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here