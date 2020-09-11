Glamorgan will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast 2020 tournament today. Featuring in the lower half of the points table, both teams will try to score here to make up for lost ground. The match will be played at 11 pm IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
September 11 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan captain: Ian Bell
Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan vice-captain: Graham Wagg
Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan wicketkeeper: Michael Burgess
Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan batsmen: Sam Hain, Ian Bell, Callum Taylor
Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan all-rounders: Tim Bresnan, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite
Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan bowlers: Jake Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya
WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020, Warwickshire playing 11 against Glamorgan: Ed Pollock, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Tim Bresnan, Michael Burgess (WK), Adam Hose, Jake Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone
WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020, Glamorgan playing 11 against Warwickshire: Andy Balbirnie, Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Cooke (WK), Tom Cullen, Prem Sisodiya, Marchant de Lange, Connor Brown, Ruaidhri Smith
WAS vs GLA Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Glamorgan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
