Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Match 2: DC VS KXIP

upcoming
DC DC
KXIP KXIP

Dubai

20 Sep, 202019:30 IST

WAS vs GLA Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Glamorgan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WAS vs GLA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WAS vs GLA Dream11 Best Picks / WAS vs GLA Dream11 Captain / WAS vs GLA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 11, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
GLA vs WOR Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Glamorgan vs Worcestershire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 27, 2020

Glamorgan will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast 2020 tournament today. Featuring in the lower half of the points table, both teams will try to score here to make up for lost ground. The match will be played at 11 pm IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Live Streaming

All matches of Vitality Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020 , Warwickshire vs Glamorgan: Live Score / Scorecard

WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020 , Warwickshire vs Glamorgan: Match Details

September 11 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan captain: Ian Bell

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan vice-captain: Graham Wagg

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan wicketkeeper: Michael Burgess

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan batsmen: Sam Hain, Ian Bell, Callum Taylor

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan all-rounders: Tim Bresnan, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite

Vitality Blast 2020 WAS vs GLA Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Glamorgan bowlers: Jake Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya

WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020, Warwickshire playing 11 against Glamorgan: Ed Pollock, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Tim Bresnan, Michael Burgess (WK), Adam Hose, Jake Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone

WAS vs GLA Vitality Blast 2020, Glamorgan playing 11 against Warwickshire: Andy Balbirnie, Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Cooke (WK), Tom Cullen, Prem Sisodiya, Marchant de Lange, Connor Brown, Ruaidhri Smith

Fantasy TipsVitality Blast 2020Vitality Blast 2020 live scoreVitality Blast 2020 live streamingWAS vs GLA dream11WAS vs GLA dream11 predictionWAS vs GLA dream11 teamWAS vs GLA dream11 top picksWAS vs GLA live score

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 2 | Sun, 20 Sep, 2020

KXIP vs DC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more