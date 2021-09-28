WAS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English County Championship match, September 28, 03:00 PM IST

WAS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Warwickshire and Lancashire: The English County Championship 2021 is finally heading towards its end as Warwickshire will be competing against Lancashire in the final. The high-octane clash is scheduled to be played at the Lord’s in London on September 28, Tuesday. An interesting contest is on cards as both Warwickshire and Lancashire have been phenomenal during the group stage and the division round.

Warwickshire enjoyed a dream ride in the division round of the Test Championship. The team won two out of four league matches while their one game ended in a tie. They scripted victory against Yorkshire and Somerset to top the points table with 77 to their name. Warwickshire will be again hoping to deliver a sensational performance to lift the elite trophy.

Lancashire, on the other hand, finished at second place in the division one standings. The team also secured victory in two out of four games. Just like Warwickshire, Lancashire will also be riding on confidence as they defeated Hampshire in their most recent game by just one wicket.

Ahead of the match between Warwickshire and Lancashire; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs LAN Telecast

The Warwickshire vs Lancashire match will not be broadcasted in India.

WAS vs LAN Live Streaming

The English County Championship 2021 final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WAS vs LAN Match Details

The final of the English County Championship will be played between Warwickshire and Lancashire on Tuesday, September 28 at the Lord’s in London at 03:00 PM IST.

WAS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tom Bailey

Vice-Captain- Sam Hain

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies, Michael Burgess

Batters: Sam Hain, Josh Bohannon, Robert Yates

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Luke Wells

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

WAS vs LAN Probable XIs:

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes, Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Craig Miles, Michael Burgess (wk), Chris Woakes

Lancashire: Alex Davies (wk), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson, Jack Blatherwick, Dane Vilas

