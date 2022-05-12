WAS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for County Championship 2022 match, May 12, 3:30 PM IST

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s County Championship 2022 match between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire: Northamptonshire and Warwickshire will play against each other for the first time in the County Championship 2022 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, May 12. Northamptonshire are yet to score a win in the championship. They have played a total of four league matches. Their three games ended in a draw while they lost their last match to Surrey by an innings and five runs. Northamptonshire could score only 194 and 202 runs in their two batting innings while following a score of 401 posted by Surrey in their first match.

Warwickshire are sixth in the points table with one victory, one defeat, and two tie games. They are coming into the Thursday game on the back of a draw match against Lancashire. Dominic Sibley was in a terrific form against Lancashire as he hammered 142 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a knock of 41.

Ahead of the match between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs NOR Telecast

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire game will not be telecast in India.

WAS vs NOR Live Streaming

The County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs NOR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Edgbaston in Birmingham at 3:30 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dominic Sibley

Vice-Captain - Rob Keogh

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lewis McManus

Batters: Will Young, Emilio Gay, Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain

All-rounders: Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Will Rhodes

Bowlers: Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Danny Briggs

WAS vs NOR Probable XIs:

Warwickshire: Nathan McAndrew, Chris Benjamin, Alex Davies, Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w)

Northamptonshire: Matthew Kelly, Ricardo Vasconcelos(c), Will Young, Emilio Gay, Luke Procter, Tom Taylor, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus(w)

