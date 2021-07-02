WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, July 2 11:00 pm IST

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire:Warwickshire will be up against Nottinghamshire in a North Group fixture in the T20 Blast 2021 on Friday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.Nottinghamshire are currently placed at the top of the North Group table after a dominant win over Leicestershire on Thursday. So far, Nottinghamshire have lost just one game in T20 Blast and are hot favourites to reach the next stage of the league.

While Nottinghamshire’s bowling unithas been ruthless this season, they have faced a few hiccups in the batting department. Much like Nottinghamshire, their opponent Warwickshire are also on the course to reach the next round with five wins in 11 games. Going into this game, Warwickshire’s in-form bowler Carlos Brathwaite will be under the spotlight. Brathwaite is in terrific form this season with 18 wickets in his kitty.

Overall, with top teams in North Group facing each other, a cracker of a contest awaits us.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs NOT Telecast

The match between WAS vs NOT is not televised in India

WAS vs NOT Live Streaming

The match between WAS vs NOT can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

WAS vs NOT Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game between WAS vs NOT will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

WAS vs NOT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Hain

Vice-captain: A Hales

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Burgess

Batsmen: A Hales, S Hain, B Duckett, A Hose

All-Rounders: C Brathwaite, S Patel

Bowlers: M Carter, D Briggs, L Fletcher, C Miles

WAS vs NOT probable playing XI:

Warwickshire predicted playing XI: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles and Jacob Lintott

Nottinghamshire predicted playing XI: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Sol Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Jake Ball and Calvin Harrison

