WAS vs NOT Royal London One-Day Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire 2022, August 17, 3:30 PM IST

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Royal London One-Day Cup match: Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will face off in game 46 of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022. Nottinghamshire won their previous match against Durham by two wickets and would want to maintain their winning ways. They are currently fourth on the points table with three wins and two losses in 5 matches. With a win against Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire can leapfrog to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Warwickshire lost their previous match against Leicestershire and are sixth on the points table. Will Rhodes and Co would want to salvage their campaign with a win against Nottinghamshire. Warwickshire’s team management would want a better showing from the batting unit in the match against Nottinghamshire.

Ahead of the Game 46 between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Royal London One-Day Cup match be played?

The match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will be played on August 17, Wednesday.

Where will the Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Royal London One-Day Cup match be played?

The match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Royal London One-Day Cup match begin?

The match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will begin at 3:30 PM IST on August 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Royal London One-Day Cup match?

The match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Royal London One-Day Cup match?

The match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Burgess

Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Michael Burgess

Batsmen: Dominic Sibley, Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Haseeb Hameed

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Will Rhodes, Matthew Montgomery

Bowlers: Zak Chappell, Brett Hutton, Oliver Hannon-Dalby



WAS vs NOT Possible Starting XI

Warwickshire Predicted Line-up: Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Krunal Pandya, Matthew Lamb, Ethan Brookes, Kai Smith, Liam Norwell, George Garrett, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Nottinghamshire Predicted Line-up: Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed(c), Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf(w), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, James Philip Henry Hayes, Fateh Singh

