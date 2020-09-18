WAS Vs WOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WAS vs WOR Dream11 Best Picks / WAS vs WOR Dream11 Captain / WAS vs WOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Warwickshire will up against Worcestershire for their next outing in the English T20 Blast 2020.

The WAS Vs WOR fixture is scheduled to take place on September 18, Friday. As of now, WAS have nine points in their kitty, while WOR have only managed to score five points. In the previous match, Warwickshire lost the match to Gloucestershire by 50 runs, while Worcestershire beat Northamptonshire by eight runs.

English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire will commence from 11 PM at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

This year, teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South.

English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

WAS vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire: Match Details

September 18 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Worcestershire:

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire captain: Hose

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire vice-captain: Ali

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire wicket keeper: Ambrose, Burgess, Cox

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire batsmen: Hose, Hain, Sibley

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire all-rounders: Parnell, Ali

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire bowlers: Twohig, Dalby, Lintott

English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire: Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Adam Hose, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon Dalby

WAS vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Warwickshire: Ben Cox, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley