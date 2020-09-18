- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
WAS Vs WOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
WAS vs WOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WAS vs WOR Dream11 Best Picks / WAS vs WOR Dream11 Captain / WAS vs WOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Warwickshire will up against Worcestershire for their next outing in the English T20 Blast 2020.
The WAS Vs WOR fixture is scheduled to take place on September 18, Friday. As of now, WAS have nine points in their kitty, while WOR have only managed to score five points. In the previous match, Warwickshire lost the match to Gloucestershire by 50 runs, while Worcestershire beat Northamptonshire by eight runs.
English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire will commence from 11 PM at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
This year, teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South.
English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.
WAS vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Live Score / Scorecard
English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire: Match Details
September 18 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 team for Warwickshire vs Worcestershire:
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire captain: Hose
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire vice-captain: Ali
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire wicket keeper: Ambrose, Burgess, Cox
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire batsmen: Hose, Hain, Sibley
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire all-rounders: Parnell, Ali
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire bowlers: Twohig, Dalby, Lintott
English T20 Blast 2020 WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire: Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Adam Hose, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon Dalby
WAS vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Warwickshire: Ben Cox, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking