WAS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021 Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match 86, June 30 11:00 PM IST

WAS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Warwickshire and Yorkshire English T20 Blast 2021: Warwickshire will cross swords with Yorkshire in a North Group encounter of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast on Wednesday, June 30. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Having won six out of nine matches, Yorkshire sit at the summit spot of the group table with 13 points. They head into this match after a 82-win against Northamptonshire last time out and are the favourites to win the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Warwickshire are placed fourth and four wins from as many matches. However, they would look to arrest their three-match losing streak, as they desperately needs a win to get into the top four.

Ahead of the match between Warwickshire and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs YOR Telecast

Not televised in India.

WAS vs YOR Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs YOR Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 30 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

WAS vs YOR captain, vice-captain

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite

WAS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Tattersall

Batsmen: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Sam Hain, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Craig Miles, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Fisher, Ed Pollock

WAS vs YOR Probable XIs

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess (WK), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, George Hill, Jordan Tattersall (WK), Jordan Thompson, Josh Poysden, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

